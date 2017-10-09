Meet Grey's Anatomy's New Season 14 Interns

The halls of Grey Sloan Memorial are about to get a little more crowded.
A new class of interns is headed the hospital's way, making their first appearance in the Thursday, Oct. 12 episode, but E! News has your first look at the actors who'll be stepping into their scrubs. And like the many classes of interns who've come before them, they're pretty easy on the eyes. This is Grey's Anatomy, after all!
When we first meet them, it'll be as Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) begin their search for the stars of tomorrow. Hopefully they've come prepared! Elsewhere in the episode, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) confronts a difficult situation (aka, informing her family about her brain tumor), while Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) deals with the fallout from her conversation with Nathan (Martin Henderson). Meanwhile, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) finds herself at an awkward family dinner and Jackson (Jesse Williams) receives big news.
Keep scrolling for to meet your new interns!
ABC
Who She's Playing: Sam
Where You've Seen Her Before: Bunheads, Of Kings and Prophets, So You Think You Can Dance (she won the fifth season!)
ABC
Who He's Playing: Casey
Where You've Seen Him Before: NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles
ABC
Who He's Playing: Vik
Where You've Seen Him Before: Extant, Famous in Love
Article continues below
ABC
Who She's Playing: Taryn
Where You've Seen Her Before: This is her first TV role!
ABC
Who She's Playing: Dahlia
Where You've Seen Her Before: Faking It, Melissa & Joey
ABC
Who He's Playing: Levi
Where You've Seen Him Before: The Thundermans, NCIS, Grey's Anatomy (If you think he looks familiar, that's because he was the intern who lived at home with his mom who Jo slept with in the season premiere!)
Article continues below
Which intern do you think will become Grey Sloan's next big thing? Tweet us with your theories at @billynillesduh and @eonlineTV!
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.