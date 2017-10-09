Meet Grey's Anatomy's New Season 14 Interns

The halls of Grey Sloan Memorial are about to get a little more crowded.

A new class of interns is headed the hospital's way, making their first appearance in the Thursday, Oct. 12 episode, but E! News has your first look at the actors who'll be stepping into their scrubs. And like the many classes of interns who've come before them, they're pretty easy on the eyes. This is Grey's Anatomy, after all!

When we first meet them, it'll be as Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) begin their search for the stars of tomorrow. Hopefully they've come prepared! Elsewhere in the episode, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) confronts a difficult situation (aka, informing her family about her brain tumor), while Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) deals with the fallout from her conversation with Nathan (Martin Henderson). Meanwhile, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) finds herself at an awkward family dinner and Jackson (Jesse Williams) receives big news.

Keep scrolling for to meet your new interns!

Grey's Anatomy Season 14 Interns

ABC

Jeanine Mason

Who She's Playing: Sam
Where You've Seen Her Before: Bunheads, Of Kings and Prophets, So You Think You Can Dance (she won the fifth season!)

Grey's Anatomy Season 14 Interns

ABC

Alex Blue Davis

Who He's Playing: Casey
Where You've Seen Him Before: NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles

Grey's Anatomy Season 14 Interns

ABC

Rushi Kota

Who He's Playing: Vik
Where You've Seen Him Before: Extant, Famous in Love

Grey's Anatomy Season 14 Interns

ABC

Jaicy Elliot

Who She's Playing: Taryn
Where You've Seen Her Before: This is her first TV role!

Grey's Anatomy Season 14 Interns

ABC

Sophia Taylor Ali

Who She's Playing: Dahlia
Where You've Seen Her Before: Faking It, Melissa & Joey

Grey's Anatomy Season 14 Interns

ABC

Jake Borelli

Who He's Playing: Levi
Where You've Seen Him Before: The Thundermans, NCIS, Grey's Anatomy (If you think he looks familiar, that's because he was the intern who lived at home with his mom who Jo slept with in the season premiere!)

Which intern do you think will become Grey Sloan's next big thing? Tweet us with your theories at @billynillesduh and @eonlineTV!

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

