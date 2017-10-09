Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" Viewed 1 Billion Times on YouTube

"Call Me Maybe" is the little pop song that could.

Released on March 1, 2012, Carly Rae Jepsen's infectious debut became a worldwide smash. Buoyed by a viral lip dub video starring Justin Bieber, Big Time Rush, Selena Gomez and Ashley Tisdale, it hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, where it remained for nine consecutive weeks.

And on Sunday, "Call Me Maybe" surpassed the 1 billion views mark on YouTube. The video averages about 250,000 views per day, and at its peak, it got over 1.9 million views in one day.

"Call Me Maybe" was the lead single from Jepsen's 2012 album Kiss, which spawned three less popular hits: "Good Time (feat. Owl City)," "This Kiss" and "Tonight I'm Getting Over You." Jepsen released a follow-up album, E•MO•TION, in 2015. Led by the single "I Really Like You," the music video starring Tom Hanks just crossed over the 200 million views mark on YouTube.