Gillian Anderson Is (Probably) Done With The X-Files—And That's OK!

Gillian Anderson plans to close her final case on The X-Files with season 11. Anderson, who has been playing Dana Scully on and off since the show debuted on Fox in 1993, told press she was likely done with the character/series after the upcoming season, the second season in the revival, and that's fine. Actually, it's more than fine; I want to believe—no, I know, it's great.
Anderson said she returned for another round of episodes, "Because it felt like it wasn't over. It didn't feel like we necessarily deliver everything the fans were expecting of us last time, and so it was that."
Good. It's time to let Mulder, Scully and The X-Files rest.
As Anderson seemed to note, season 10 wasn't the strongest batch of episodes in The X-Files lore. There were high points and despite how fun it was to see Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully mix it up on TV again, there were more than a few muddled low points, This season, season 11, seems poised to give answers about William, Mulder and Scully's son, and more information about the Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis) and the whole overarching conspiracy storyline. Wrap it up. Tell a strong story. Go out on top!
"I thought I was done [after season 10]," Anderson told the crowd at New York Comic Con. She said she wasn't surprised about getting the call about season 11, she did say she was "surprised at [her] answer." That answer was yes, obviously.
Mulder and Scully are TV icons. Let them go out with dignity, heads held high. Television, especially American TV, tends to go on until every last dime is squeezed out. Just because it can happen doesn't mean it needs to. Let Mulder and Scully have a concrete ending, one befitting the characters whom fans have come to know, love and respect.
Anderson is Scully's keeper. She didn't create her, but she brought her to life and shaped her over 11 seasons, two movies and now audio books. If she feels this is the right time, she should walk away. It's like Veep's decision to end—something more shows should follow suit on—let the people closest to the project dictate what's best.
Yet this doesn't have to be the end forever. For now is fine. Respect the decision.
If series creator Chris Carter—or another writer—has an idea to reopen The X-Files following this upcoming season, they should present it to Anderson. Strange things have happened—especially on The X-Files. "Talk to me in a few years about that once I finally shut the door," Anderson said when asked how much she'd miss Scully. "There's always been this ‘maybe one more' thing hanging over, but when the door is finally shut, call me up and ask me that question again."
Trust no one to know what's best for Scully—and for herself—except Anderson.