Bella Thorne Celebrates Her 20th Birthday By Licking YouTuber Tana Mongeau's Tongue

Bella recently opened up to StyleCaster about why she dates more men than women.

She explained, "It’s so hard. I can’t tell if a girl is trying to be best friends with me or if she wants to get with me or if she just wants social media followers. I’m just so confused when a girl talks to me. Girls can be very flirtatious, so I don’t want to make a move, and then you be like, 'Whoa, girl. Not what I was thinking, I don’t roll that way.'"

She continued, "Then it’s so awkward. So I end up usually dating more guys, because with guys, I know if a guy’s hitting me up. They’re not just texting me to be my bestie. I know they want something, of some sort.

The Famous in Love star says she likes it when women keep it real with her.

"I like when girls are upfront with me. This Brazilian girl contacts me on Instagram and she’s, like, 'Yo, I wanna date you. Like, I straight up want to f--k with you. Like, I think you’re so hot.' And I was, like, 'This is awesome. Hell yeah, this is so cool.' But when a girl just hits me up and they’re like, 'OMG, babe. Let’s hang out. You’re so beautiful. Let’s take a Snapchat'—I’m like, 'What do you want?'"

Well it looks like Bella's found someone who has filled up her Snapchat dance card for now.

Some of the men that Bella's previously been linked to include Scott Disick, Gregg Sulkin, Tyler Posey and Charlie Pugh. Most recently she attended the 2017 MTV VMAs with Blackbear.