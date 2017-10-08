The X-Files Debuts New Trailer: Mulder and Scully Have to Find Their Son!

Fox released a new trailer for the next season of The X-Files at New York Comic-Con, and it is totally action-packed. There's cemetery running and table sliding and gun shooting, all in the name of saving humanity and also finding Mulder and Scully's son, William, with those two things also possibly being one in the same.
Somehow, Scully ends up in a hospital bed, telling Mulder "I've seen how it begins," and "You have to stop him, before he unleashes hell on earth," and "The truth still lies in the X-Files."
During a round table with reporters after Sunday's NYCC panel, Anderson reportedly revealed that she plans to be finished with The X-Files after season 11.
"I think this will be it for me," she said, according to ScreenRant, explaining that she returned for season 11 because she "felt like it wasn't over."
"It didn't feel like we necessarily deliver[ed] everything the fans were expecting of us last time, and so it was that," she continued.
Season 10 ended on a cliffhanger, after it had been discovered that a virus was being spread around that destroyed humans' immune systems. Mulder was dying of the virus and in need of a cure via Scully's alien DNA, and then a mysterious spaceship arrived. At least now we know Mulder survives!
The new season of The X-Files will consist of 10 episodes, and will air on Fox in 2018.