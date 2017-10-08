Lady Gaga Celebrates Late Friend Sonja's Birthday With Touching Tributes: "I Love You"

Lady Gaga celebrated what would have been her late friend Sonja Durham's 42nd birthday this weekend and revealed the special way she keeps her close to her heart.
Sonja had passed away in May after battling cancer. Gaga had previously often talked about her dear friend, who soon became familiar to her loyal fanbase.
Gaga posted on Instagram a photo of her at a gathering with friends as a pic of her and Sonja, taken at the singer's friend's wedding to Andre Dubois. The singer had attended and helped plan the event, which took place months before her friend's death.
"I ♥ you forever Sonja. #breastcancerawareness #womenempowerment," she wrote.
At the gathering, Gaga wore a pink sequined dress and a special piece of jewelry.
"I wear some of @sonjad7777 Sonja's ashes around my neck in a black pearl given to me by her husband & widower @viegitane007 André Dubois," Gaga wrote. "My extended family @angiepontani, mother of my godchild Sissy and wife of @briannewmanny my buddy I've played jazz with in NY for over ten years told us she had a dream. That we could talk to Sonja through her pearls. And I will Sonja. I Will. Happy Birthday. I love you. #breastcancerawareness #breastcancer #womenempowerment."
Gaga also shared a pic of her at the gathering, embracing her boyfriend Christian Carino and holding a bowl of Hershey's Kisses with pink wrappers.
"After rollin around on the couch feeling sad with the help of some of my #grigiogirls and a very special someone I managed to dress up and feel better in a beautiful pink sequined dress generously gifted to me from @oscardelarenta," Gaga wrote. "Sonja would want us to celebrate her Birthday. So we are. Dressed in Pink and handing out pink chocolate kisses for #breastcancerawareness."
Sonja is mentioned in Gaga's song "Grigio Girls," which is featured on her latest album Joanne. Gaga posted on YouTube on Saturday a video of her and her friends celebrating Sonja's birthday, with the song playing in the background.
A month before Sonja died, Gaga paid tribute to her onstage at the 2017 Coachella festival while performing an acoustic version of "Edge of Glory."