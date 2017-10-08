Beyoncé Looks Almost Exactly Like Blue Ivy in Childhood Photo

Blue Ivy is a mini Beyoncé and grandma Tina Knowles Lawson has photo proof!
She posted on her Instagram page Saturday a pic of a Bey getting her hair braided as a child.
"If Beyoncé don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni," Tina wrote.
Blue Ivy, 5, is Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z's eldest child. They are also parents to baby twins Rumi and son Sir, who were born in June.
Check out more pics of Beyoncé and her mini-me.
How cute do Bey and her mini-me's coordinating white dresses look on the dance floor?
Like mama, like Blue! The mother-daughter duo match in python-print one pieces.
You'll often find these two buzzing about with matching accessories (even if they are snazzy bee stickers).
Guess we know which college football team they're rooting for this season—University of Texas!
Neither Bey nor Blue can resist a chic black blazer.
True, everyone dressed in white for Solange's wedding. But Bey and Blue took their mini-me style a step further, with coordinating V-neck dresses and matching tongue-out smirks.
The pair sport coordinating circle shades while taking time to floss.
These two have mastered the old selfie staple.
Bey, Jay and Blue Ivy all recently attended the wedding of a Roc Nation employee.
The singer wore a draped, peach cape dress, while her daughter wore a sleeveless embellished white dress with a multi-tiered, frilly skirt.