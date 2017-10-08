James Woods: "Reports of My Retirement Are Greatly Exaggerated"

Relax, James Woods fans; the actor is not retiring just yet. (But he still wants you to buy his house).

Those reports that he announced his retirement in a real estate listing? Fake news.

"The reports of my retirement are greatly exaggerated," the 70-year-old Oscar-nominated actor, known for movies such as Once Upon a Time in America, Ghosts of Mississippi and Disney's Hercules, tweeted on Sunday, alongside a tribute to the late Mark Twain, who once coined a similar phrase in response to a death hoax.