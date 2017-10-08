Gal Gadot and Kate McKinnon Kiss in Wonder Woman Parody Skit on SNL

Wonder Woman is such a tease!

Gal Gadot hosted Saturday's episode and reprised her role of the sexy DC superhero and the Amazon warrior princess Diana in a Wonder Woman parody skit, which sees her getting up close and personal with cast member Kate McKinnon.

In the sketch, McKinnon and Aidy Bryant's characters, who are lesbians, end up on the Amazonian homeland of Themyscira and they could not be happier.

"I guess I'll cut to the chase; show of hands, who all here is a lez?" McKinnon asks. "Is it everyone or do we have a couple of allies?"

"OK, so it's Megan and Dre, who else?" Bryant adds. "We got two. We would love to see that hand go up, Diana."

Wonder Woman is confused.