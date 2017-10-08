Justice League Trailer Teases Superman and Will Give You Chills

Warner Bros. Pictures
An Investigation Into Matt Damon's Image: How He Manages to Keep His Life Running So Smoothly as His Fellow Stars Stumble
Warner Bros. Pictures
CHILLS.
What is believed to be the final trailer for Justice League was released on Sunday online and at 2017 New York Comic Con, about three months after the last one, and finally gives us a glimpse of Henry Cavill's Clark Kent, aka Superman.
OK, so he is featured in a dream sequence experienced by Amy Adams' Lois Lane; the real Superman is believed to be dead. But is he?
The trailer also features the Bat Signal (yessss), and some seriously kick-ass scenes, especially some featuring Aquaman (newcomer Jason Momoa).
In the film, Batman (Ben Affleck) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) work together to recruit a team of fellow superheroes to save the world from a new threat. The trailer may also make you melt; in one scene, Wonder Woman showcases an adorable smirk.
The new superhero ensemble film also stars returning actors Ezra Miller (The Flash) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Jesse Eisenberg (Lex Luthor).
Warner Bros. Pictures
The first teaser for Justice League was released at 2016 San Diego Comic-Con. A full trailer dropped this past March.
Justice League hits theaters on November 17.