Ryan Murphy Says American Horror Story: Cult Mass Shooting Scene Edited After Las Vegas Tragedy

"I just made the decision that I’m going to have all of that violence be shown for the most part off camera," Murphy revealed at the festival.

The Feud producer admitted that he was unsure of how to handle the "locked" episode in the wake of the tragedy.

"Should you air it? Should you not air it? How do you be sensitive? My point of view was I believe I have the right to air it, but I also believe in victims’ rights, and I believe that now is probably not the week to have something explosive or incendiary in the culture because someone who was affected might watch that and it could trigger something or make them feel upset. So our decision was to re-edit it and I felt that that was the right move," he explained.

He also said, "Nobody ever talks about victims’ rights. That’s sort of a weird emotional discussion that’s never bridged… But I felt great sympathy for people who were affected, certainly, and family members and loved ones and people who are upset about the way the world is."