John Legend's Baby Pic Proves Daughter Luna Is His Mini-Me

Luna, John Legend

Instagram

Talk about a double take!

John Legend posted an absolutely adorable baby pic of himself (and his matching family) and in addition to illustrating how much of a little patootie he was back in the day—he also proved to the world that his 17-month-old daughter Luna Legend is totally his mini-me.

On Friday, the singer, who was born John Stephens, posted a photo of his suited-up fam, his mother Phyllis Stephens, father Ronald Stephens and older brother Ronald Stephens II and himself as a baby, from what appears to be the late '70s.

Along with the vintage pic, the crooner wrote, "fbf Before ‘Legend’, there was Johnny Stephens. #penthousefloor."

In addition to spying those fly outfits, fans were quick to notice the uncanny resemblance between John and Luna.

Even John's wife and Luna's mama, model Chrissy Teigen, was quick to respond to the post, noting the obvious. "Baby John = baby Luna," she wrote.

We couldn't agree more!

#fbf Before ?Legend?, there was Johnny Stephens. #penthousefloor

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Check out what other celebs have mini-me kiddos!

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay Z, 2017 Grammys, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Jay Z & Blue Ivy Carter

Little Blue stole the show at the 2017 Grammys, and she's totally #twinning with her pops!

Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise, Finding Neverland

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise

The look-alike duo is all smiles while attending a performance of Finding Neverland in the Big Apple. 

James Marsden, Jack Marsden, 2017 SAG Awards, Family

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

James Marsden & Jack Marsden

Woah, the Marsden men's resemblance was uncanny at the 2017 SAG Awards.

Kim Zolciak, Brielle Biermann

247PAPS.TV/Splash News

Kim Zolciak & Brielle Bierman

Double take! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's teenage daughter looks like her younger sister!

Cristiano Ronaldo, Son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo & Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

The soccer star has the cutest plus-one ever at the London premiere of Ronaldo.

Christie Brinkley, Sailor Brinkley Cook

Bob Levey/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Christie Brinkley & Sailor Brinkley-Cook

The teen is following in her mom's footsteps as a budding model and a bombshell!

Reese Witherspoon, Instagram

Instagram

Reese Witherspoon & Ava Phillippe

Here posing for an Instagram snap before the Hot Pursuit premiere in L.A., mom and her teen daughter have never looked more alike!

Lisa Bonet, Zoe Kravitz

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lisa Bonet & Zoe Kravitz

The two looked nearly identical at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2015.

Madonna, Lourdes Leon

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Madonna & Lourdes Leon

Pictured here in 2010, the pop icon's daughter is a budding fashionista (just like her mama!) and college student. 

Lori Loughlin, Olivia Jade Giannulli

Barry King/Getty Images

Lori Loughlin & Olivia Giannulli

The Fuller House star and her daughter are practically twins at the Summer TCA Press Tour. 

Alison Sweeney, Christmas 2015

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Alison Sweeney & Megan Sanov

The Days of Our Lives star and her daughter get in the holiday spirit at Disney On Ice Presents Frozen at the Staples Center. 

Jack Lauer, Matt Lauer

JD Images / Splash News

Matt Lauer & Jack Lauer

The Today anchor and his look-alike son cheer the New York Rangers to victory!

Lily-Rose Depp, Vanessa Paradis, Chanel Paris Fashion Week

Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp & Vanessa Paradis

The mother-daughter pair looked like virtual twinsies (especially with those matching bobs) at the Chanel fall-winter Haute Couture show in Paris.

Kelly Ripa

Instagram

Kelly Ripa & Lola Consuelos

The spunky morning show host celebrated her daughter's 14th birthday with this adorable pic. Look at that resemblance!

Julianne Moore, Liv Helen Freundlich, Model Parents and Mini Me's

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Liv Freundlich & Julianne Moore

Like mother, like daughter! The Oscar-winner and her teen daughter are both redheaded beauties.

Maya Thurman-Hawke, Uma Thurman

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Maya Thurman-Hawke & Uma Thurman

The 16-year-old beauty and her actress mama have made us do a double take more than once.

Celeb Kids Who Model, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff, Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Daniel Day-Lewis & Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis

The Last of the Mohicans and Lincoln star's young adult son, whose mother is French actress Isabelle Adjani, made his big runway debut at 2015 Paris Fashion Week, walking into the Chanel show with Julianne Moore.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Instagram

Instagram

Rumer Willis & Demi Moore

With their matching jumpsuits, sleek hair and glasses, the two look more like twins than mother and daughter! "That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother #twinning #imnotmad," Willis joked on Instagram.

Robin Wright, Dylan Penn

Michael Simon, StarTraksPhoto.com

Robin Wright & Dylan Penn

The nearly identical stunning stars even dress the same!

Piper Maru Klotz, Gillian Anderson

Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Gillian Anderson & Piper Maru Klotz

The two stunned on the red carpet at the Olivier Awards in London.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Model Parents and Mini Me's

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford

If you didn't know better, you might've guessed they were sisters!

Tom Hanks, Colin Hanks

Fred Hayes/WireImage

Tom Hanks & Colin Hanks

This apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree!

Yolanda Foster, 1982, Gigi Hadid, Model Parents and Mini Me's

Guess

Yolanda Foster & Gigi Hadid

The 19-year-old's been slaying the modeling as of late, and we're guessing all her tricks come straight from her model momma.

Lila Grace Moss, Kate Moss, Model Parents and Mini Me's

Getty Images

Lila Grace & Kate Moss

Mini-me indeed! Kate's 12-year-old daughter clearly inherited her momma's gorgeous looks.

Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer, Louisa Gummer, Meryl Streep, Model Parents and Mini Me's

Getty Images

Mamie, Grace and Louisa Gummer & Meryl Streep

Yup, we see Meryl's graceful looks in each of her daughters!

Luna, John Legend

Instagram

John Legend & Luna Legend

John Legend posted this baby photo of himself, looking exactly like baby Luna on Oct. 6, 2017

Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Model Parents and Mini Me's

Getty Images

Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn

This bombshell mother-daughter duo never fail to turn heads.

Scott Eastwood, Clint Eastwood, Model Parents and Mini Me's

Noe DeWitt/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Scott & Clint Eastwood

Talk about winning the genetic lottery! While yes, Clint is neither a model nor a mom, the iconic actor definitely passed his good looks onto his son.

Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham, Model Parents and Mini Me's

Getty Images

Brooklyn & David Beckham

We'll make another exception for this fierce father-son duo: The soccer stud-turned-model and his son are sure dreamy.

