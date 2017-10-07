Brooklyn Beckham Kisses Chloë Grace Moretz in Sweet Video

Actions may speak louder than words when it comes to Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz's relationship status.

The 18-year-old son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham and the 20-year-old Kick-Ass actress had confirmed a relationship in 2016, making their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Neighbors: Sorority Rising, then called it quits late that summer.

Brooklyn, who recently moved to New York City to study photography, told E! News in August he is "single" and "having fun." But weeks later, he and and Chloë sparked rumors they had rekindled their romance and the two have recently been dropping hints about it on Instagram.

They dropped their biggest one yet on Saturday when Chloë posted on her Instagram Stories feed a video of Brooklyn giving her a long kiss on the cheek as the two cuddle at a rugby match in Dublin. They attended the game with her older brothers Trevor and Colin.

The actress is in Ireland filming The Widow. She and Brooklyn have not commented on the status of their relationship.