The Best Moments From Miley Cyrus' Tonight Show Takeover With Jimmy Fallon

Describing the Motivation Behind Younger Now: We all know Miley did the most to step away from her Hannah Montana days over the last few years, but now she's learned to accept who she was in the past—something that motivated her song and album, Younger Now.

"Well, I wrote this song because one of the first lyrics is, 'Even though it's not who I am, I'm not afraid of who I used to be,'" she began. "I think there's so many times—maybe in everyone's lives—but I know in my life where you start to run from who you've been...But now as I'm getting older, I'm getting younger in the way that I embrace who I used to be a lot more than trying to run from it."