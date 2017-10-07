Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon Face Off in Lip Sync Battle on The Tonight Show

What better way to conclude a week-long Tonight Show residency than with a Lip Sync Battle?
On Friday's episode, Miley Cyrus faced off against host Jimmy Fallon in the recurring segment, which had two years ago led to a standalone Spike series.
Cyrus and Fallon took on songs such as Portugal. The Man's "Feel It Still," Hole's "Violet" and Talking Heads' "Once in a Lifetime."
Fallon enlisted the help of the puppets of America's Got Talent season 12 winner Darci Farmer, a ventriloquist.
NBC
NBC
Cyrus showcased some impressive moves doing one of her performances, doing a high kick and the splits and tossing her head around playfully, showcasing her flowing blond hair—which has grown impressively over the years.
"Miley is so fun and happy and cute now," one YouTube commenter said.