Nelly Arrested on Suspicion of Rape

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Nelly has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman while on tour.
The 42-year-old singer and rapper, whose real name is real name is Cornell Haynes, Jr., was booked in a prison in Washington state on a charge of second degree rape early on Saturday and was released from custody later that morning, jail records show. His lawyer has called the allegation "false."
"At 3:48 a.m. a female called 911 to report that she was sexually assaulted by a male, who is known as the rapper 'Nelly,'" the Auburn Police Department said in a statement. "The alleged assault was reported to occur on the tour bus that was parked at the listed location. Nelly had performed at the White River Amphitheater just hours before. After Patrol Officers investigated the incident, at 4:37 a.m. Nelly was taken into custody and booked at the SCORE jail facility."
"Auburn Police are continuing to investigate this incident," the statement said.
"Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation," Nelly's lawyer told TMZ. "Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation."
Nelly is on tour with Florida Georgia Line. They are set to perform Saturday night in Ridgefield.