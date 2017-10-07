Vin Diesel Shares Photo With Dwayne Johnson and Talks Fast & Furious 9 Drama

Vin Diesel is here to try and smooth things over as more Fast & Furious drama rages on.

This week, Universal Pictures announced the ninth film would be released a year later than expected, in 2020. A day later, the studio revealed that a standalone spinoff movie starring cast members Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham would hit theaters in 2019. This angered franchise co-star Tyrese Gibson, who pinned the blame of delaying the sequel on Dwayne.

Vin posted on his Instagram page Friday a throwback pic of him and Dwayne from Furious 6, writing, "Brotherhood... and all it's complexities. This scene was filmed in Puerto Rico, I can remember it like it was yesterday. Such a beautiful island, the people were so warm and welcoming. I turned 43 that summer... and my son Vincent was born. A woman named Jan Kelly responded to a question I had asked on Facebook, 'who they would like to see me work with?' She said would love to see me work with Dwayne... I listened to her request and he became Hobbs."