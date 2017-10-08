Gigi Hadid's Denim Outfit Is Inspiring Home Décor

Denim looks good with everything, which is why it remains a timeless wardrobe staple.

Based on street style, jean-based outfits are overwhelming. The blue fabric is almost considered a neutral, like Gigi Hadid's matching jeans and jacket. Yet, it's certainly overlooked when it comes to home décor. Grays, tans and creams tend to be the go-to for living room and bedroom color palettes. But, if you want your home to standout from your peers, seriously consider swapping your basic tan-toned couch for denim-covered sofa. It offers edge, while functioning similar to a neutral tone.