Here's Why Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Are Releasing Their First Album Together After 21 Years of Marriage

Still in love after all these years!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been giving us relationship goals to aspire to for over two decades. As two of the biggest artists in country music, it's surprising that they are just now getting around to releasing their first album together.

It could be because the couple has always strived to ensure their careers didn't get in the way of time spent with their kids. "It's a collaborative effort and when we married we had to have that talk," Tim shared. "When one's working, the other one has to be back at home and it works out"

What can you expect next from the country superstars and their first album together?