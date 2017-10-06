Today's Savannah Guthrie Covers Parents Magazine With the "Loves of My Life"

Parents magazine
Bringing your kids to work day has never looked more fun.
When Savannah Guthrie was asked to appear on the cover of the November issue of Parents Magazine, her two children couldn't pass the opportunity to join in on the photo shoot.
While posing in a Lela Rose dress, the Today show co-host smiled bright for the camera as she held onto her son Charley. As for Vale, she stole the show while displaying her adorable curls and looking directly into the camera.
"I can't thank @parents magazine enough for the thrill of posing with the loves of my life!" Savannah shared on Instagram. "And the final product."
Jenna Bush Hager was quick to call the mother of two a "beauty" while Hoda Kotb enthusiastically wrote, "Niiicccceeee mama!"
In the issue, Savannah explained the concept of his children's book titled Princesses Wear Pants. At the same time, she revealed the power of literature in her family's life.
"[Vale] has a vivid imagination, and it comes from storytelling," she explained to the publication.
As for the book that always moves Savannah, it has to be The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein.
"I remember very well loving that book, but then I read it once Vale came along and I had such a different reaction to it. I loved it as a little girl and as an adult I found it so sad," she explained. "As a kid, you identify with the child who has a tree giving everything to him. And as an adult, you identify with the tree."
Ultimately, Savannah's love for books isn't going away anytime soon. In fact, during her baby shower, the journalist asked her friends including the Today show family to bring two children's books instead of gifts. One would be used in her baby's library while another would be donated. Now that's the giving spirit.
