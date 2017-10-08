Watch Ashley Nicole Get Ready to Walk Down the Aisle in WAGS Miami Season Finale Sneak Peek: "This Is My Moment"

Here comes the bride!

The moment has finally arrived in this sneak peek from Sunday night's two-hour season finale of WAGS Miami: Ashley Nicole Roberts is about to become a wife.

As she prepares to walk down the aisle to her future husband, Philip Wheeler, the bride reflects on the surreal, monumental occasion. "This is it," she says. "This is my moment."

Meanwhile, Ashley's best friend and bridesmaid Darnell Thibodeaux is just ecstatic to be a part of couple's romantic day. "What's so beautiful to me is to see Ashley getting this day and getting married and getting what she always wanted and I'm already coaching myself to not cry," she says. 

"Just being at the wedding, this where I want to be one day," she continues. "It's so beautiful. This is what I envision and I'm thankful that they've shared it will all of us."

Watch the special moment in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of WAGS Miami Thursdays at 9 p.m., only on E!

