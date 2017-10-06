Marvel's Runaways' First Trailer Has Finally Arrived

If you thought your parents were evil, well, Marvel's Runaways is for you. As Hulu's first Marvel superhero show, the 10-episode first season will debut on the streaming service on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The O.C. and Gossip Girl veterans Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will executive produce and serve as showrunners on the coming of age superhero tale. The series follows a group of teens who can barely stand each other but must unite against a common enemy when they discover their parents are The Pride, a league of super villains.

Get a sneak peek at the new series above!