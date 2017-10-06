Ralphie May Dead at 45: Fellow Comedians and More Stars Remember His ''Kind, Generous Soul''

The comedy world is bidding farewell to Ralphie May.

E! News confirmed the stand-up comic who became a household name thanks to Last Comic Standing passed away Friday at 45-years-old. He leaves behind children April June and August James as well as his wife, fellow comedian Lahna Turner.

May's rep shared in a statement, "Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover. Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered, cause of death is cardiac arrest."

Only two days ago, the Global Gaming Expo honored May with the Casino Comedian of the Year award and was preparing to continue his residency at Harrah's Las Vegas.