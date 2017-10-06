Game of Thrones Stars' Romances Outside of Westeros

OK, so Jon Snow is engaged to his Wildling lover Ygritte—yes, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are a real-life couple and they're really getting married.

So if the Winterfell hottie is taken, what about the other Game of Thrones hunks? Thirsting for Jaime Lannister? Or Daario Naharis? Or Khal Drogo (may be RIP)? Too bad.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime, has been married to Greenlandic actress and singer Nukâka since 1998. They have two daughters together.

Michiel Huisman, aka Game of Thrones' Daario Naharis, is married to Dutch actress Tara Elders, with whom he shares a daughter.

Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo, and wife and actress Lisa Bonet will celebrate their 10-year anniversary this November. They share a son and daughter and he is also the stepfather to her and ex Lenny Kravitz's daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz.