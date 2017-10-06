Why the Foo Fighters Felt ''Uncomfortable'' Filming Carpool Karaoke With James Corden

Well, that just got awkward!

The Foo Fighters just admitted to NME that their experience filming with James Cordenfor Carpool Karaoke last month was not as fun as it appeared and was even "a little uncomfortable."

The popular segment for CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden featured the rock band singing along to some of their classic tunes with the host—including "All My Life" and "Best Of You"—and making a pit stop at a local Guitar Center to rock some more. After a few hours, however, the group said that the experience lost its appeal.