WAGS Miami Season Finale Recap: Ashley Nicole Marries Philip Wheeler as Kayla Cox Announces Her Separation

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Wheeler!

Ashley Nicole Roberts' dreams finally came true as she married fiancé Philip Wheeler in front of their closest friends and family in tonight's two-part season finale of WAGS Miami.

"This moment was magical, it was perfect," she said, later adding, "I do feel like I have an invisible crown on because I'm a wife now. Being a married WAG, I couldn't possibly be anymore happy."

However, Ashley's blissful day was almost overshadowed by her ongoing feud with Philip's mom, Phyllis. What was supposed to be a relaxing pre-wedding spa day, quickly turned ugly and explosive after the mother of the groom suggested that her grandson felt "abandoned" by his parents.

Meanwhile, Kayla Cox's marriage to baseball player Eric Fornataro was falling apart, and she revealed their separation to Faven Liuget in the midst of Ashley's wedding festivities.

And elsewhere, Darnell Thibodeaux's budding relationship with Darnell Dockett was growing stronger, but Metisha Schaefer's revelation that she had also dated the retired athlete threw a wrench in their friendship when she continued to run her mouth about her past hookup within the group.

See it all go down in the season finale recap video above!

Watch a brand new episode of WAGS Miami Thursdays at 9 p.m., only on E!

