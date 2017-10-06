Why Bella Thorne Dates More Men Than Women

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Freeform
Bella Thorne is looking for love, but she has a harder time finding it with women versus men.
In a recent interview with StyleCaster, the actress opened up about the struggles she's faced trying to date women.
"It's so hard," the former Disney star said about pursuing women. "I can't tell if a girl is trying to be best friends with me or if she wants to get with me or if she just wants social media followers."
Thorne told the media outlet that women can be "very flirtatious," which can make it difficult to determine their intentions.
"I don't want to make a move, and then you be like, ‘Whoa, girl. Not what I was thinking, I don't roll that way.' Then it's so awkward," she told StyleCaster. "So I end up usually dating more guys, because with guys, I know if a guy's hitting me up. They're not just texting me to be my bestie. I know they want something, of some sort."
Thorne appreciates when people are upfront and tries to be the same when forming relationships.
"If I like somebody, they know," she said. "It doesn't matter if you're a guy or a girl. I'm always, like, ‘Yo, I literally would get with you. I will tell you right now. I don't want to make this awkward, but you are so hot. Please, come up on me. I want to take you on a date.'"
However, Thorne knows that not everyone is looking for the same things when it comes to relationships.
"I've got this one girl that writes me and she's like, ‘Hey, I wanna f--k you. Like, hey, come to me baby. What's up?' I know her through a social setting…and I'm, like, ‘Yes, girl, you are just being so upfront, but can we hold up? Can I take you on a date? Because I would really like to do that.'…And some girls are just, like, ‘No, you can't,' because a lot of girls are not out, especially if they're in the industry, which is most of the people that I know."
Still, she makes it clear that she doesn't have time for casual flings.
"I'm like, ‘I don't hook up with people. I'm not gonna just waste my time here. I want a relationship—what are you doing?'" she later added.