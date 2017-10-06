Little Richard Calls Same-Sex Relationships ''Unnatural Affections'' Years After Coming Out as Gay

Little Richard has a new perspective on sexuality, and it widely differs from what he's disclosed in the past.

The 84-year-old rock and roll pioneer recently gave a rare interview to Christian-oriented programming Three Angels Broadcasting Network, simultaneously touching on his faith and repudiating homosexuality as "unnatural."

"When I first come in show business they wanted you to look like everybody but yourself," Richard said. "And, anybody that comes in show business they gone say you gay or straight... God made men, men and women, women."

The "Tutti Frutti" singer continued, "You've got to live the way God wants you to live... He can save you."