Julianne Hough's Makeup Artist Reveals How to Make Your Eyes Pop

There's a reason why celebs like Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev and Kristin Cavallari go to makeup artist Spencer Barnes. He knows how to make their beauty standout on the red carpet.

As Julianne's trusted beauty pro for nearly ten years, his advanced techniques and use of color helps to solidify her signature beauty: her brilliant blue eyes. While her natural color is piercing, his products and practices maximize their impact.

"The best tricks to making your eyes pop are two things: Structure, creating illusions, elongating lines; and, then the other thing is creating a focus," he said on yesterday's episode of freeSTYLE, alongside hosts Zuri Hall and The Bachelor's Vanessa Grimaldi. "If you have dark eyes, it's using color theory to play with colors that go opposite to create some interest."