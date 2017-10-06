Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan Reach Living Agreement in Restraining Order Case

Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan came to a living agreement in court on Friday.

The estranged couple appeared in an Orange County court for a hearing regarding Patridge's domestic violence restraining order against Bohan and her request for order modification. E! News has learned that Patridge and Bohan came to an agreement today about their housing situation. There is still a temporary restraining order against Bohan but today it was re-issued with some modifications.

The main matter resolved today is that Bohan agreed to move out of their family residence, the home in which they lived in together while still married. The house is in Patridge's name but Bohan has been living in it and refusing to leave. On Friday, Patridge agreed to pay Bohan $35,000 to help with the move. He still has to abide by the stay away orders in the DVRO as that still exists but there's no criminal case against Bohan. There's no court order that finds any domestic violence occurred as of today. They just re-issued the original DVRO today with modifications.