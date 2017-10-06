Jenny Mollen Shows Off Her "Post Op Chic" Body Just Days After Giving Birth

Jenny Mollen is no stranger to getting candid when it comes to her personal life, and her latest selfie is certainly no exception. With the caption, "post op chic," the mother of two posted a snapshot of her body just days after giving birth while wearing mesh underwear, hospital bracelets and bandages.

Mollen and her husband Jason Biggs welcomed baby boy Lazlo to the world on Monday, October 2, expanding their entourage by one. Following the birth of Lazlo, the star took to Instagram to give followers a behind the scenes look at motherhood.