Happy 21st Anniversary to Faith Hill and Tim McGraw! Looking Back at 21 of Their Cutest Moments Together

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs

Jenny Mollen Shows Off Her "Post Op Chic" Body Just Days After Giving Birth

ESC: Emma Roberts, Denim

Emma Roberts' Customized Denim Jacket Can Be Yours, No DIY Needed

Grey Damon, Okieriete Onaodowan, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Adds 4 Actors to Cast

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are ringing in their 21st wedding anniversary today!

The country couple tied the knot in 1996 and welcomed three daughters shortly thereafter—Gracie, 20, Maggie, 19, and Audrey, 15. Now, they've surpassed so many Hollywood couples as they've been together for over two decades with what appears to be many more to come.

In fact, we looked back at some of their cutest moments over the years, and if a picture speaks a thousand words, these two are only falling in love more and more every day.

Photos

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Cutest Red Carpet Moments

From releasing music together to taking the stage at various awards shows to smooching on the red carpet, we could sift through photos and videos of these two all day.

So, in honor of their anniversary, we decided to do just that...

Check out 21 of their cutest moments in the video above! And if you can't stop there, scroll below for more...

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill

Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

2017 ACM Awards

Is it just us or does Faith Hill and Tim McGraw get even cooler and cuter on the red carpet with time? 

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill

DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images

Tomorrowland Premiere

That's how you act to your woman when you are posing on the red carpet at the Disneyland Resort. 

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, 2015 Academy Awards, Candid

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

2015 Oscars

Just because it's the biggest award show doesn't mean this couple has to be serious all night long.

Article continues below

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Country music's superstars may like to keep it casual at home. When it's time for Hollywood's biggest weekend, however, they know how to step out in style.

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2014 ACM Awards

It's not a country music show in Las Vegas without this powerful duo. 

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

2014 CMA Awards

May we all find someone that looks like us the way Tim looks at Faith on a red carpet.

Article continues below

Faith Hill, Tim McGraw

Steve Granitz/WireImage

2013 Grammy Awards

If cutest couple was an award on music's biggest night, we'd say these two have a good shot at winning. 

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage for CARTIER

Cartier Celebrates Love

Rewind to 2007 when the Hollywood pair showed their support for a great cause and looked pretty darn cute doing it. 

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill

Todd Williamson/FilmMagic

2005 ACM Awards

Throwback alert! There has always been something special about this pair. We can't wait for many more red carpets to come. 

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tim McGraw , Faith Hill , Couples , Anniversaries , VG , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.