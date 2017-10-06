Fantastic Beasts Sequel Adds Jessica Williams to the Cast

It's a good time to be Harry Potter superfan Jessica Williams.
Pottermore announced Friday that the Daily Show alum has been cast in an undisclosed role in Warner Bros.' untitled Fantastic Beasts sequel. "HELLO THERE," she tweeted after the news came out. "I AM SCREAMING BECAUSE I AM GOING TO BE IN FANTASTIC BEASTS." Screenwriter J.K. Rowling said she is "soooooo happy" for the actress, and after Williams thanked her three times, the author responded with an owl emoji, explaining, "There's no purple heron emoji, so."
Soooooo happy ?— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 6, 2017
There's no purple heron emoji, so ??— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 6, 2017
Fans will also get to see Brontis Jodorowsky as alchemist Nicolas Flamel, a character first mentioned in Rowling's debut novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Addtionally, Derek Riddell has been cast as Torquil Travers and Poppy Corby-Tuech has been cast as Rosier; their characters' surnames belong to Death Eaters who served Voldemort in the Harry Potter series.
In April, Jude Law joined the ensemble as Albus Dumbledore.
Here's a who's who guide to the untitled sequel:
Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
As Newt Scamander
Leonard Adam/Getty Images
As Tina Goldstein
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
As Jacob Kowalski
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
As Queenie Goldstein
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
As Albus Dumbledore
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
As Seraphina Picquery
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages via image.net
As Gellert Grindelwald
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
As Leta Lestrange
Victor Chavez/WireImage
As Nicholas Flamel
Erika Goldring/Getty Images
As an undisclosed character
David M. Benett/Getty Images
As Torquil Travers
Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock
As an undisclosed character
Pat Sullivan/Photoshot/Getty Images
As Arnold Guzman
Karwai Tang/WireImage
As Bunty
Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images
As Spielman
David M. Benett/Getty Images
As Rosier
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for IWC
As Theseus Scamander
The first film in the Fantastic Beasts series, released in 2016, earned more than $813 million at the global box office. David Yates is returning to direct the next installment, slated for theatrical release on Nov. 16, 2018; it will be the second of five planned Fantastic Beasts films.
Principal photography began July 3 at Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden in Hertfordshire.
