Fantastic Beasts Sequel Adds Jessica Williams to the Cast

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs

Jenny Mollen Shows Off Her "Post Op Chic" Body Just Days After Giving Birth

ESC: Emma Roberts, Denim

Emma Roberts' Customized Denim Jacket Can Be Yours, No DIY Needed

Grey Damon, Okieriete Onaodowan, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Adds 4 Actors to Cast

It's a good time to be Harry Potter superfan Jessica Williams.

Pottermore announced Friday that the Daily Show alum has been cast in an undisclosed role in Warner Bros.' untitled Fantastic Beasts sequel. "HELLO THERE," she tweeted after the news came out. "I AM SCREAMING BECAUSE I AM GOING TO BE IN FANTASTIC BEASTS." Screenwriter J.K. Rowling said she is "soooooo happy" for the actress, and after Williams thanked her three times, the author responded with an owl emoji, explaining, "There's no purple heron emoji, so."

Watch

Fantastic Beasts Cast Talks Johnny Depp's Secret Cameo

Fans will also get to see Brontis Jodorowsky as alchemist Nicolas Flamel, a character first mentioned in Rowling's debut novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Addtionally, Derek Riddell has been cast as Torquil Travers and Poppy Corby-Tuech has been cast as Rosier; their characters' surnames belong to Death Eaters who served Voldemort in the Harry Potter series.

In April, Jude Law joined the ensemble as Albus Dumbledore.

Here's a who's who guide to the untitled sequel:

Eddie Redmayne

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Eddie Redmayne

As Newt Scamander

Katherine Waterston, Fantastic Beasts Sequel Cast

Leonard Adam/Getty Images

Katherine Waterston

As Tina Goldstein

Dan Fogler, Fantastic Beasts Sequel Cast

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dan Fogler

As Jacob Kowalski

Article continues below

Alison Sudol, Fantastic Beasts Sequel Cast

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Alison Sudol

As Queenie Goldstein

Jude Law

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jude Law

As Albus Dumbledore

Carmen Ejogo, Fantastic Beasts Sequel Cast

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Carmen Ejogo

As Seraphina Picquery

Article continues below

Johnny Depp

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages via image.net

Johnny Depp

As Gellert Grindelwald

Zoe Kravitz

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz

As Leta Lestrange

Brontis Jodorowsky, Fantastic Beasts Sequel Cast

Victor Chavez/WireImage

Brontis Jodorowsky

As Nicholas Flamel

Article continues below

Jessica Williams, Fantastic Beasts Sequel Cast

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Jessica Williams

As an undisclosed character

Derek Riddell, Fantastic Beasts Sequel Cast

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Derek Riddell

As Torquil Travers

Fiona Glascott, Fantastic Beasts Sequel Cast

Dan Wooller/REX/Shutterstock

Fiona Glascott

As an undisclosed character

Article continues below

Cornell S. John, Fantastic Beasts Sequel Cast

Pat Sullivan/Photoshot/Getty Images

Cornell S. John

As Arnold Guzman

Victoria Yeates, Fantastic Beasts Sequel Cast

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Victoria Yeates

As Bunty

Wolf Roth, Fantastic Beasts Sequel Cast

Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Wolf Roth

As Spielman

Article continues below

Poppy Corby-Tuech, Fantastic Beasts Sequel Cast

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Poppy Corby-Tuech

As Rosier

Callum Turner, Fantastic Beasts Sequel Cast

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for IWC

Callum Turner

As Theseus Scamander

The first film in the Fantastic Beasts series, released in 2016, earned more than $813 million at the global box office. David Yates is returning to direct the next installment, slated for theatrical release on Nov. 16, 2018; it will be the second of five planned Fantastic Beasts films.

Principal photography began July 3 at Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden in Hertfordshire.

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them , Harry Potter , Movies , Casting , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.