Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Are Back Together

Hilary Duff and Ely Sandvik are over and she and her ex Matthew Koma are back together, E! News has confirmed.

The actress and singer and the fellow musician had dated for a few months before calling it quits in March. In July, Duff was photographed packing on the PDA with Sandvik, the CEO of SOLr Energy Consulting.

But on Thursday, she posted on Instagram Thursday a photo gallery of pics from her recent 30th birthday party and Koma, who is also 30, is featured with her in one of the snaps. He also posted a photo of the two at the bash, looking lovingly at each other.

"#tBt birthday girl," he wrote.

"Since Matt got back from tour, they've been seeing each other again," a source told E! News exclusively. "Him being gone on tour was the main reason things didn't work out the first time around so now that he's back they picked up right where they left off."

 

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

Instagram

#tbt to my most favorite birthday ever!!! #thisis30

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Another source confirmed Hilary started seeing Matthew again.

"He took her on a romantic dinner date for her birthday, bought her a guitar, and was at her 30th birthday party," the source said. "Her and Ely's split is very recent. Her friends and family really adore Matthew. Hilary also wants to get in the studio with Matthew and they have had a working relationship."

Duff and Koma have not commented on the status of their relationship.

