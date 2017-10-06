Best Dressed of the Week: Cindy Crawford, Zendaya and More!

This may arguably be the best week in street style of the year!

Thanks to Paris Fashion Week—and the beautiful, provoking looks sent down the runways—celebrities felt the pressure to turn up in their most eye-catching looks, especially if they were attending the shows.

This week, we saw Naomi Campbell delight paparazzi in a head-to-toe print ensemble, topped off with an intricate, textured trench and a blunt bob. She wore a subtle smirk in a way only the supermodel can—we like to believe she's thinking, "Yes, I am really that cool."