Best Dressed of the Week: Cindy Crawford, Zendaya and More!

This may arguably be the best week in street style of the year!
Thanks to Paris Fashion Week—and the beautiful, provoking looks sent down the runways—celebrities felt the pressure to turn up in their most eye-catching looks, especially if they were attending the shows.
This week, we saw Naomi Campbell delight paparazzi in a head-to-toe print ensemble, topped off with an intricate, textured trench and a blunt bob. She wore a subtle smirk in a way only the supermodel can—we like to believe she's thinking, "Yes, I am really that cool."
If celebs weren't in France for the fashion affair, they were still making appearances meant to evoke major wardrobe envy. Zendaya jumped on the millennial-pink pantsuit train, while Kerry Washington wore velvet pink shoes we already have on our holiday wish lists.
To see more best dressed celebs of the week, keep scrolling.
If Barbie was a business mogul, she'd look like the Disney star leaving Good Morning America this week. The high half-up pony and pristine-white pumps give off feminine and flirty vibes, while the tailoring of the suit says sophisticate. This isn't the first time we've seen a celebrity in a millennial-pink pantsuit: Both Gigi Hadid and Rihanna have been spotted wearing this trend lately. Do you dare?
If you're the face of Miu Miu and attending its runway show, you better believe you gotta represent the high-fashion brand in your best youthful-feeling but completely chic ensemble...and that's exactly what Elle did. The polka-dot bustier paired with the PJ-inspired trousers is a fun contrast to the edgy belt and textured shoes.
Is that Cara Delevingne, the model? No, that's Cara, the new author of Mirror, Mirror. The beauty arrived to a book signing in a chic bob, edgy loafers and an embellished dress that surely turned heads.
The fashion influencer arrived to the Stella McCartney show at Paris Fashion Week in a matching jacket and mini-skirt combo, which showed off her toned legs.
Anything goes at Paris Fashion Week. Then again, anything goes on the supermodel.
The French model proves all black never goes out of style. It's also a go-to option for any event. It's all about mixing textures. Cindy shows us how it's done, wearing a high-collar, embellished, cropped blouse with leather pants and, of course, stilettos.
Not that the supermodel ever went out of style, but Cindy's star is shining a little bit brighter these days. Even in a black-and-white ensemble, she is still a stunner at the Chanel runway show. We dare you to look away.
This, ladies and gentlemen, is how you do prints for fall. Of course, it does help that the celeb is wearing Valentino, but if you can recreate the same muted color palette, mixed with an intricate print, mixed with a boho silhouette, in your own budget this season, you'll be just as solid in the style department.
The Scandal star arrived to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a feminine Dolce & Gabbana frock. But what really caught our eyes were her matching velvet pink ankle-wrap heels. Who needs those immediately?
A paisley-like print tends to be extremely difficult to pull off in a sophisticated manner, but leave it to Emily to show us how to elevate the oftentimes boho trend in the most sophisticated way: Pair it with a cropped black jacket!
