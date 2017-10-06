NeNe Leakes vs. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Daughter Brielle: It's War!

NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak-Biermann's feud has possibly reached its boiling point, a month before the season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
NeNe called her co-star and her daughter Brielle Biermann "racist" after the latter posted on Snapchat a video that appears to mock the cleanliness of NeNe's home. The footage was taken during a party at the cast member's house and shows Brielle appearing disgusted by a large black insect that appears to be an ant crawling in a bathroom.
NeNe reposted Brielle's video on her Instagram, writing, "@briellebiermann We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p---y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f--king wit me and mine!"
"Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake t-tties and fake ass," she continued, then called Kim "trashy."
"My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn't even give a compliment," NeNe wrote. "You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child's place #youwannaactgrown?"
NeNe had alluded to the insect video on Wednesday, writing in a cryptic post, "On the way back to the A, I fell asleep thinking about how imma live in my ROACH infested brand new home," she shared. "#jealousprejudicebitch #disgusting #howlowwillyougo #ohithoughtyoudidntseeme #pottymouthtrashychildren #learnedbehavior #donteverspeaktome #thisiswhyiwouldntdoashowwithyou #youwillneverwinthis #blackpeopleneedtostopsupportingtheprejudice."
"This started because apparently Nene was talking negatively about Kim on the cast trip and it got back to Kim," a source had told E! News. "They've had this video with roaches in it and because of what they'd heard about the cast trip, Brielle released it."
Brielle responded to NeNe's post in a now-deleted comment on her own Instagram.
"I'm not calling BLACK people roaches!" she wrote. "I found a roach in NENEs home! not calling her a roach dumb f—. doesn't matter if you're black, white, hispanic, asian etc you can still have roaches in ur house if u don't f—ing clean ur s—!!! #callorkinpls."
Her mom then weighed in.
"First off that video is a combination of 2 videos! I COMBINED THEM!" Kim wrote on her page. "Brielle posted the first video on snap unaware of the large bug in front of her when she was kneeling down .. until her DM's blew up! She removed the video immediately!! I was filming as an INVITED guest at @neneleakes for RHOA!! Brielle was invited as well! Brielle went to the bathroom and saw several bugs and had sent ME the video on snap and NO ONE ELSE!!!"
"We ARE filming a show, remember that, (RHOA) and Nene released this video herself!" she continued. "No one has EVER seen this video but RHOA! Nobody would have ever seen this video! Nene has said and done some things that are absolutely disgusting, however I will take the high road as you will see it on the show soon enough, but you WILL NOT make it seem as though my daughter did ANYTHING wrong! She never posted this video nor would she! As you see here I myself was not willing to send the video just for ratings for RHOA. END OF STORY."
In another Instagram post, NeNe accused Kim of sending the video to their co-stars Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Marlo Hampton and Shereé Whitfield and that "no one from Kim's household was invited to my white party. Kim came as Sheree's plus 1." NeNe called Kim a "huge" liar.
"All this season I have done nothing but try an[d] be nice to her even when she said disrespectful things to me and broke glasses in my home. I STILL continue to be kind to her but this calculated video that was shot in my home during a time when we had no problems shows how low she will really go! Then she turns around an[d] try to get the fans on her side of this s---t #trash."
"It's so sad and offensive that someone can stoop so low as to call someone a racist just because they are mad," Kim wrote on Instagram. "Everyone in my life knows that I am far from racist and unfortunately NeNe Leakes has tried for the last 10 years to paint that picture because that's her last resort. (It's convenient that I'm not racist when we are getting along.)"
"In a day and age where racism is very much alive and people are actually dying because of real racists, it's heartbreaking that NeNe would cry wolf like this only because she's upset," she continued. "I think everyone including Nene needs to spend some time uplifting people instead of tearing them down. Nene should be embracing love instead of making up lies. There is absolutely no credibility to anything that she has said. I will NOT stand for these slanderous comments!"
Kim also wrote, "At this point I almost feel sad for you @neneleakes...I had hoped for many yrs you would have seen the bigger picture but it's evident you haven't, I will continue to pray for you."
Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on November 5 on Bravo.
