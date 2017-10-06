Harvey Weinstein Blasts The New York Times Over Sexual Assault Claims

Harvey Weinstein is no shrinking violet.

On Thursday, The New York Times published an investigative article in which multiple women, including actress Ashley Judd, accused the Hollywood producer of decades of sexual assault. In a statement, he told E! News, "I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I'm trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go." In addition to misquoting Jay-Z's lyrics, Weinstein pledged to channel his anger towards fighting the NRA—but first, the 65-year-old will be taking a leave of absence.

Few expected Weinstein to go away quietly, and he's already given at least two interviews since The New York Times' article was published. Speaking first to The New York Post, he said, "I have got to change, I've got to grow, I've got to deal with my personality, I have got to work on my temper, I have got to dig deep. I know a lot of people would like me to go into a facility, and I may well just do that—I will go anywhere I can learn more about myself. I want to be able to look at the people I have hurt and say, 'I am sorry. I have changed and I've progressed.' I am terribly embarrassed for my company, my staff and the only person who could fix this is me..."