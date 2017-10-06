Aaron Carter Leaves Rehab Earlier Than Expected—Find Out Why

Aaron Carter is heading home.

After entering a treatment center in September to work on his health and wellness, the "I Want Candy" singer is leaving the facility and heading home to Florida, E! News has learned.

"Aaron has left the facility where he has been working on his wellness," his rep Steve Honig stated. "Several legal and personal matters arose that required his immediate in person attention. He is still very much committed to his wellness and will be continually working toward being the best possible person."

Carter's rep did not disclose further details regarding his client's "legal and personal matters."