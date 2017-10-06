Somehow Friends Predicted the Plot of Netflix's Emmy-Winning Black Mirror Episode

Brooker told E! News he wrote the third season episode as a response to what people generally assumed Black Mirror was about: the perils of technology. It was the first episode he wrote for season three.

"I was trying to reinvent what I thought the show was," he told us. "Hence the American setting, which is completely different, and it was to annoy some people who said, ‘I was worried the show was going to get all American now that's going to Netflix.'"

For Mbatha-Raw, she was struck by the concept.

"When I first read ‘San Junipero'…I read it on my phone, which is very Black Mirror-esque I suppose, and I just sort of couldn't' stop reading it. It was so beautifully written…and such a unique concept. The characters were so vibrant and it really affected me actually. I thought, ‘Wow, this is really making me think, but it's also emotional.' That's a tricky balance to pull off," Mbatha-Raw said.