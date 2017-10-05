Lin-Manuel Miranda Releases Star-Studded "Almost Like Praying" to Benefit Puerto Rico

WireImage/Getty Images
We couldn't love this more!
Lin-Manuel Miranda has been teasing the release of "Almost Like Praying, " and the hurricane relief single is finally here!
Along with the 37-year-old artist, the track also features Marc Anthony, Ruben Blades, Camila Cabello, Pedro Capo, Dessa, Gloria Estefan, Fat Joe, Luis Fonsi, Juan Luis Guerra, Alex Lacamoire, John Leguizamo, Jennifer Lopez, Rita Moreno, Ednita Nazario, Joell Ortiz, Anthony Ramos, Gina Rodriguez, Gilberto Santa Rosa, PJ Sin Suela, Tommy Torres and Ana Villafañe. All 78 towns in Puerto Rico are mentioned in the lyrics.
"Y'all, when I say all hands on deck for Puerto Rico I mean ALL HANDS ON DECK #AlmostLikePraying," Miranda wrote in a tweet on Thursday.
And it seems that Miranda didn't have too much of a problem getting some big names on the track, like the "Despacito" singer who didn't even ask questions, he just said yes.
"Here's @LuisFonsi's response to my asking him to be on this song via DM. We'd never met. He hadn't heard the song. #AlmostLikePraying," the star tweeted.
And just like that some of the biggest names in Latin Music joined their voices to help aid the island of Puerto Rico and its victims of Hurricane Maria.
All proceeds from the song go to hispanicfederation.org.
The people of Puerto Rico were devastated by Hurricane Maria two weeks ago.
It left most of the 3.4 million people who live on the Caribbean island and U.S. territory without electricity and thousands have been rendered homeless due to the storm. Residents are also in dire need of drinking water, food and fuel. Cell service is scarce and hospitals struggle to operate.
Stars like Lopez and Daddy Yankee have also donated a million dollars to help rebuild the island.