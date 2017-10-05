Grey's Anatomy's Brain Tumor Is Already Killing Us

OK, we're not about to complain about Grey's Anatomy right now, but boy was tonight frustrating.

Amelia was refusing to tell her friends and family about her gigantic brain tumor, all while Megan was bitching to Owen about how terrible his wife is. Jackson's very awful grandfather was visiting, and perfectly happy to rant about how the hospital was falling apart since it was run by women. And then of course, there's Meredith, Riggs, and Megan's real confusing and sad love triangle.

In the end, everything worked out in a way that was a little less frustrating, but it wasn't exactly pleasant.

Amelia brought in Greg Germann as her former mentor, who essentially told her that her every move has been affected by that tumor for possibly the last 10 years. She went into a tailspin, looking up every surgery she ever did that went badly to see if there was any sign that the tumor had impaired her abilities.