Fast and Furious Spinoff Has a Release Date and Tyrese Gibson Might Have Something to Say

It's official. There's a Fast and Furious spinoff speeding into theaters.

One day after Universal Pictures announced Fast and Furious 9 would hit theaters one year later than expected on April 20, 2020, a new announcement has been made in regards to a standalone flick starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham.

The project is slated for July 26, 2019 release, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

We'd imagine there's one star of the wildly popular franchise that has something to say about the Fast spinoff and that someone is Tyrese Gibson. In September, Gibson pleaded with Johnson to delay a spinoff because he thought its original release date would compete with F9.