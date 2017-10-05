Harvey Weinstein & Georgina Chapman's Mysterious Marriage: Inside the Making of a Hollywood Power Couple

If Harvey Weinstein were casting a movie, he probably wouldn't go with himself as the romantic lead.

Yet there he was, starring in his own fairy-tale wedding almost 10 years ago opposite the stunning British fashion designer Georgina Chapman, the power couple swapping vows just a month after Weinstein proposed.

Meanwhile, in a statement released Thursday, Weinstein said that he's spent the past 10 years trying to repair his reputation and be a better man after behaving in a way with colleagues that "caused a lot of pain." At the same time, an attorney for the co-founder of The Weinstein Company also said Thursday that his client is planning to sue The New York Times for a story "saturated with false and defamatory statements," with all proceeds going to women's organizations.