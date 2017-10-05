Iggy Azalea Sued for Failing to Pay $300,000 Credit Card Debt

Iggy Azalea's lavish lifestyle is catching up with her.

According to documents obtained by E! News, American Express is suing the "Fancy" rapper over $300,000 in unpaid credit card bills. The legal documents state Azalea (real name Amethyst Kelly) owes exactly $299,147.81.

American Express says the total is $250,000 more than her card's limit, which was issued to Azalea at least two years ago.

The Australia-born recording artist has yet to comment publicly on her financial troubles. E! News has reached out to her rep for comment.