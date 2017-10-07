Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic-Approved Dresses for Fall

Veuve Clicquot
You know what the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic is, don't you?
Basically, it's a fancypants outdoor event complete with hot polo players, horses and tons of flowing champagne. It's an all-around good time and the next one just so happens to be next Sunday, October 14th in Los Angeles. Celebs, socialites and yes, regular people, too are sure to turn up and, boy, do they dress for the occasion.
But just because you might not have a ticket or even be local, you're going want to get in on the dress code.
Think high tea attire, but in a modern, cool girl way. That means daytime dresses—anything from long and flowy to short and sweet.
Alice + Olivia Lessie Pussy-Bow Ruffled Fil Coupé Chiffon Maxi Dress, $695
Cinq a Sept Lotus Gathered Floral-Print Silk-Georgette Mini Dress, $192
Trust: These printed frocks will be well worn for any semi-formal occasion you have coming up this fall.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.