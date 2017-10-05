Inside Bachelor in Paradise Stars Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk's Relationship

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk continue to bless our Instagram feeds with seriously cute pics.

The duo, who met and started a romance on this summer's Bachelor in Paradise, are still going strong, according to their social media pages! After filming for the reality show ended for the season, Raven and Adam continued to post about each other and their relationship seems to be getting serious. The couple was recently in San Francisco together, Raven's first time in the city. In celebration, Adam did something super sweet for his lady love.