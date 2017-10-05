Paris Hilton Cosmetics Is Inspired by Mermaids & Unicorns, Obviously

"We just did a soft launch, so I didn't talk about it before. It was undercover," Paris explained. "It's exciting—every time I sent out the orders, within a day or two, they've been completely sold out."

The brand launched in international markets and trickled its way to the US through secondhand sites offering beauty deals and third-party discount retailers. Well, get ready, world, because Paris Hilton Cosmetics' latest launches will be available end of October and finally making its way to big-box stores like Macy's, according to budding beauty mogul. Rest assured: There will be no skimping on the flash factor.

"This line is inspired by unicorns, and the next line is inspired by mermaids," Paris confirmed to E! News. "It's all iridescent and holographic with really beautiful packaging. I always loved glitter and, especially now, I'm loving glitter on a whole new level. For the next collection, we have a whole glitter collection coming out. I'm obsessed with sparkles."