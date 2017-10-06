EXCLUSIVE!

The Moms of The Platinum Life: How They Balance Parenting, Fame and Careers

Super moms to the rescue! 

It's hard enough having to balance a high-powered career, super stardom and manage to keep your relationship in-tact, but for La'Myia Good, Asiah Collins and LoLa Monroe, it's all in a days work. 

These ladies may be musicians, chefs and actresses but when the day ends, their number one role is mom. "That is my day to day life. Trying to balance between mommy mode and my wife hat and my business hat and I'm also in culinary school," said Asiah who has a one year old daughter with husband Kid Ink. "It's a struggle in balance."

Fame only adds to the complexities of motherhood and these women are fiercely protective of having their kiddos in the spotlight. "I'm very private but now I'm opening up that door and I'm letting the world see what my life is like outside of what they might see on social media," LoLa confessed. "My personal life, my household, me as a mom, a business woman and artist; it takes a lot to be successful in all of those avenues."

As for La'Myia who is raising a son with husband singer Eric Bellinger, she's still getting used to balancing it all as well. "That's like the two newest roles to my life," she shares. "You're definitely going to see that on the show."

While it may seem like these women have it all together, it's just as hard for them as it is for any mom. "It's not always glitz and glamour, it's not always pretty," LoLa shared. "It's like a whole other world. As women, we're super women."  

See these ladies in mommy-mode on The Platinum Life!

Watch the premiere of The Platinum Life Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10 p.m., only on E!

