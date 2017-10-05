Giada De Laurentiis' Plans for a National Pasta Chain Has Our Mouths Watering

Nothing warms your heart quite like comfort food and Giada De Laurentiis insists that Italians make the best comfort food possible.

The talented chef and television personality has been keeping our bellies happy for years as host of Food Network's Giada at Home, her catering business GDL Foods, her Las Vegas and Baltimore restaurants or any of her delicious, old-school Italian recipe cookbooks. But now it's time for us to sit down with Giada in real life nationwide, rather than on our screens or kitchen counters.

In an interview with PopSugar, Giada revealed plans to open up a national pasta chain.

"I've been wanting to do a fast-casual for forever," the chef said in a phone interview. "I've learned from having a restaurant in Vegas that people love pasta and they love pasta at all different price points, to be honest."