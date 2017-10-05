Fast & Furious' Jordana Brewster Has Concealer Trick for Fall

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
When the weather changes, your beauty needs change, too.
Just ask Jordana Brewster, who takes her fall beauty essentials everywhere she goes. For her jam-packed days, which can include guest appearances, high-society events and photo shoots, she needs to be camera-ready at all times. That being said Zrytec, her allergy medicine, is just as important as her lip balm. Dry skin, sensitive eyes, pale skin—the Fast & Furious franchise star and Lethal Weapon actress' makeup bag is the fall beauty standard.
During her visit to E! News, the star revealed everything in her makeup bag, so you can stay fresh and beautiful all fall long. Check out her must-haves below!
"…because my lips are always dry."
Balm Dotcom, $12
"I put it under my eyes and around my nose. It just kind of fixes everything."
Now that the seasons are changing, allergies are common, even for the stars. "I'm a really bad allergy sufferer," she told us. "This helps me immediately with 24 hour relief."
24 Hour Allergy Relief Tablet, $34.99
Article continues below
As the sun starts to fade into the fall season, it's hard to keep your summer tan. The actress, thus, carries bronzer to maintain her glow: "I like to be tan year round," she said.
The Creamy Glow, $28
Article continues below
RELATED ARTICLE: Rachel McAdams' Makeup Artist Shares Her Beauty Staples
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.